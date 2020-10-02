Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

NYSE THO opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

