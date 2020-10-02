Truegame Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Truegame has a market cap of $159,291.82 and approximately $6,164.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.50 or 0.05119172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00058243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

