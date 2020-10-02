TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Tops $210,674.47

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $210,674.47 and $20,509.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00251464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.01523477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169690 BTC.

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

