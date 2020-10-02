Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (TIGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.31. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 58.69 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

