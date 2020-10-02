Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Trisura Group stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

A number of research firms have commented on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

