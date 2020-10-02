Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Trinity Merger Corp. Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMCXU)

Trinity Merger Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination candidates with a real estate component. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

