Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dismal performance of Trinity’s Rail Products Group is concerning. The segment’s below-par performance is due to low railcar deliveries and reduced operational efficiency. Segmental revenues declined 31.8% in the first six months of 2020. Mainly due to coronavirus-related disruptions, the company has reported lower-than-expected earnings per share in the first two quarters of 2020. What is worse coronavirus concerns are likely to weigh on Trinity’s shipping volumes in the near term as well. We like the company’s efforts to reward its investors. Despite adversities, it returned $82 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in first-half 2020. Its sound liquidity position is also encouraging. As of Jun 30, 2020, Trinity did not have any current debt, while its cash and equivalents were $157 million.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

TRN opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,535,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,086 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 27,005,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,857 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 683,170 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,270.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 635,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 487,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

