Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Announces Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Trafalgar Property Group stock opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. Trafalgar Property Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. It undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

