Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Announces Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Trafalgar Property Group stock opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. Trafalgar Property Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.
About Trafalgar Property Group
