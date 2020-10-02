Traders Purchase High Volume of United Natural Foods Put Options (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,465 put options on the company. This is an increase of 855% compared to the typical volume of 258 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $849.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,075,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

