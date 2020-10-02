Torsten Hoof Sells 4,401 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Torsten Hoof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of EXACT Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

