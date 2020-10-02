Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

TILS stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $259.40 million and a P/E ratio of -19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.05. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.