Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.
TILS opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.40 million and a P/E ratio of -19.93. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
