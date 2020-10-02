Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Releases Earnings Results

Time Out Group (LON:TMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (9.80) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Time Out Group stock opened at GBX 33.40 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.50. Time Out Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.92 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.07 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.22.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

