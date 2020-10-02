ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TKA. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.64 ($8.98).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €4.11 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.87. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.