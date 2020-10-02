THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $69.41 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. THORChain has a market capitalization of $69.41 million and $6.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00251396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.01529274 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169443 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.