The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and $5.50 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00052703 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004255 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,194,122 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

