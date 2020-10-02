Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $187.80 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $448.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,077,843. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 154.2% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

