Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $659,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

