Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It operates through General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, and Pension segments. The company offers various insurance products, including motor vehicles, property, leisure, and accident and health insurance products, as well as insurance products in the areas of liability, agriculture, coastal and marine/transport, and defined contribution scheme; and life and pet insurance products.

