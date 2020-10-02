Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.34.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.