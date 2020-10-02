Teck Resources Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

NYSE:TECK opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

