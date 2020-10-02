TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

TCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

TCF stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

