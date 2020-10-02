Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

