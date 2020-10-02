Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SNPS stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,889 shares of company stock worth $60,449,820. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

