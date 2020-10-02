SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $160.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,703 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.