SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 770,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $600,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at $191,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $144.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

