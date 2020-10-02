Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

SYKE opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 132.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

