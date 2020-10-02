Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

