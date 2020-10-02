Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,989.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,334,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,078,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,171 shares of company stock worth $24,372,594. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

