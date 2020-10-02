SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.33 and a beta of 2.35.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

