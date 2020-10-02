Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

NOVA stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

In related news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,152,309 shares of company stock worth $341,737,031 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 812.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $27,013,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 640,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

