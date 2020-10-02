Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Announces Earnings Results

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SUMO opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.76. The company has a market capitalization of $366.54 million and a P/E ratio of 45.10. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.95 ($2.77).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

In other news, insider Michael Sherwin purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £10,000.80 ($13,067.82).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

