Summit Redstone Initiates Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Frogads alerts:

Frogads stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. Frogads has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.88.

In other Frogads news, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,649,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.