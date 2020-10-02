Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Store Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Store Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Store Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Store Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

