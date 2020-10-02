Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of STOK opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $158,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,253 shares of company stock worth $1,231,335 in the last ninety days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 451,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,537 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

