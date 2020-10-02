Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $104,840.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.29 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.59 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 159,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

