Stifel Nicolaus Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $353.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $351.00 to $353.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.69.

SPGI stock opened at $363.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.59. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

