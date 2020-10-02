Stephen Fenby Purchases 50,000 Shares of Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Stock

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £165,000 ($215,601.72).

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Friday. Midwich Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 622.20 ($8.13). The company has a market capitalization of $294.17 million and a PE ratio of 52.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 375.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

