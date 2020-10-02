Stephen Fenby Purchases 50,000 Shares of Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Stock

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £165,000 ($215,601.72).
Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Friday. Midwich Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 622.20 ($8.13). The company has a market capitalization of $294.17 million and a PE ratio of 52.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 375.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57.
