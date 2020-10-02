Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

SBUX stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

