Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by 75.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

