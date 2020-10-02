SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of SSRM opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $32,823,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $5,690,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 242.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 489,196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 486,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

