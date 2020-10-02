Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Square posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.65.

SQ opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 271.76 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,570 shares of company stock worth $71,560,230 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.