Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $449,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,737,182 shares of company stock valued at $103,060,660 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 304,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 229,931 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

