Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Splunk stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $159,514.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,963 shares of company stock worth $17,537,529 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Splunk by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

