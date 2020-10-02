Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SPRO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $246.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587 in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.