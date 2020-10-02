Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.25 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $232,627.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

