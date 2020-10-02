Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SCCO stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 29.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

