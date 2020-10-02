SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s (SONVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SONVY opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

