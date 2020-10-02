Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Solo Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.55 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

Get Solo Oil alerts:

Solo Oil Company Profile

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.