Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Laidlaw reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,884,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,811,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,441,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

